High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:50PM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* WHERE…Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500
Feet and Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.