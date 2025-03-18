High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 12:47PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.
* WHERE…Northern El Paso.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.