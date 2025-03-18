High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 12:47PM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind

Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MDT this evening.

For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM this evening to noon MDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread

power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.