High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:19AM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected
over eastern El Paso county.
* WHERE…El Paso county. The strongest winds will occur over
eastern EL Paso county.
* WHEN…From 7 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds possible. Power outages will be
possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles travelling on east-west highways.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.