High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:19AM MDT until March 19 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds possible. Power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles travelling on east-west highways. Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive.

* WHERE…El Paso county. The strongest winds will occur over eastern EL Paso county.

* WHAT…North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected over eastern El Paso county.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.