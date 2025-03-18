Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued March 18 at 1:19AM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 8:49 AM
Published 1:19 AM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas,
Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet,
and Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must
drive.

National Weather Service

