Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 18 at 1:50PM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph expected. For the Blowing Dust Advisory,

visibility between one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust.

* WHERE…Bent, Prowers, and Baca.

* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, second High Wind Warning,

third High Wind Warning, and additional High Wind Warning, until

noon MDT Wednesday. For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MDT

this evening.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread

power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.