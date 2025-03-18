Blowing Dust Advisory issued March 18 at 1:50PM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between

one-quarter and one mile in blowing dust. For the High Wind

Warning, north-northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70

mph expected.

* WHERE…Kiowa, and Crowley.

* WHEN…For the Blowing Dust Advisory, until 7 PM MDT this evening.

For the High Wind Warning, from 7 PM this evening to noon MDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility.

Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Widespread

power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must

drive.