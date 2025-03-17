Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 8:16PM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. The Red Flag Warning for
today has been cancelled.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 226.
* TIMING…From 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 8 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.