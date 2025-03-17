Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 3:18AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 231, 232, 233,
234, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM this
morning to midnight MDT tonight. For the second Red Flag
Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. The
strongest winds are expected on Tuesday.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.