Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 3:18AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 221, 222, 224 and 226.
* TIMING…From 11 AM this morning to midnight MDT tonight.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.