Red Flag Warning issued March 17 at 2:05PM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 231, 232, 233,

234, 235, 236 and 237.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until midnight MDT

tonight. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM

MDT Tuesday.

* WINDS…Southwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.