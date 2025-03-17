Skip to Content
High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 7:06PM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

Published 7:06 PM

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Luis Valley, Pueblo, Otero, Eastern Las Animas, and
Trinidad Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.

National Weather Service

