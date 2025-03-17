High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 2:37PM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the High Wind Warning, west winds 30 to 40 mph with
gusts up to 60 mph expected. For the High Wind Watch, northwest
winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
* WHERE…Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…For the High Wind Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.
For the High Wind Watch, from Tuesday evening through Wednesday
morning.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates.