High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 2:37PM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the first High Wind Warning, west winds 40 mph with
gusts up to 70 mph. For the second High Wind Warning, west winds
40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 75 mph expected.
* WHERE…Walsenburg Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500
Feet.
* WHEN…For the first High Wind Warning, until 9 PM MDT this
evening. For the second High Wind Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM MDT
Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.