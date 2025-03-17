High Wind Warning issued March 17 at 2:37PM MDT until March 18 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 45 to 50 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected.
* WHERE…Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.