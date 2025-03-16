Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 6:56PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT
TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 232, 233, 235, 236, AND 237…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 232, 233, 235, 236 and 237.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM Monday to
midnight MDT Monday night. For the second Red Flag Warning,
from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* WINDS…Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.