Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 6:56PM MDT until March 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT

TUESDAY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227, 228, 231, AND 234…

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 231 and 234.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM Monday to

midnight MDT Monday night. For the second Red Flag Warning,

from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.