Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 3:18AM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a new Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. A new Red
Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 231 and 234.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from noon today to 7
PM MDT this evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11
AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. For the third Red Flag
Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* WINDS…For today, west 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. For
Monday and Tuesday, West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.