Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 3:18AM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a new Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. A new Red

Flag Warning has also been issued from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 231 and 234.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from noon today to 7

PM MDT this evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11

AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. For the third Red Flag

Warning, from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* WINDS…For today, west 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. For

Monday and Tuesday, West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.