Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 3:18AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 11 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 226.
* TIMING…From 11 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.