Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 3:18AM MDT until March 18 at 12:00AM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 11 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night. The Fire

Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 224 and 226.

* TIMING…From 11 AM Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.

* WINDS…Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.