Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 3:18AM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 9 AM Monday to 8 PM MDT Tuesday. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, from noon today to 7
PM MDT this evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 9
AM Monday to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.