Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 2:11PM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 9 AM Monday to
8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

