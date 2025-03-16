Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 2:11PM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 231 and 234.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM Monday to

midnight MDT Monday night. For the third Red Flag Warning,

from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* WINDS…through this afternoon, west 15 to 25 mph, with gusts

to 35 mph. For Monday and Tuesday, West 25 to 35 mph with gusts

up to 50 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch

and spread rapidly and erratically.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.