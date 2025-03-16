Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 2:11PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 9 AM Monday to

8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.