Red Flag Warning issued March 16 at 10:30AM MDT until March 18 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

today at 6:49 PM
Published 10:30 AM

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 231 and 234.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 7 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 11 AM Monday to
midnight MDT Monday night. For the third Red Flag Warning,
from 11 AM to 8 PM MDT Tuesday.

* WINDS…For today, west 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph. For
Monday and Tuesday, West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph..

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…5 to 10 percent.

* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

