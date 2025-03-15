Red Flag Warning issued March 15 at 2:22PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR

FIRE WEATHER ZONES 229 AND 230…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Sunday.

A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather

Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from

Monday morning through Tuesday evening. The Fire Weather Watch is

no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 229 and 230.

* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from noon to 7 PM MDT

Sunday. For the Fire Weather Watch, from Monday morning

through Tuesday evening.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 6 percent.

* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will

uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.