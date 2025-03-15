Red Flag Warning issued March 15 at 2:22PM MDT until March 16 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 227 AND 228…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227 AND 228…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from noon to 7 PM MDT Sunday.
A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather
Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity is in effect from
Monday morning through Monday evening.
In addition, a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low
relative humidity has been issued. This Fire Weather Watch is in
effect from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening. The Fire
Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227 and 228.
* TIMING…For the Red Flag Warning, from noon to 7 PM MDT
Sunday. For the first Fire Weather Watch, from Monday morning
through Monday evening. For the second Fire Weather Watch,
from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.
* WINDS…West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 7 percent.
* IMPACTS…Extreme fire danger is expected. Fires will
uncontrollably spread and be very destructive.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.