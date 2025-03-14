Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 3:26AM MDT until March 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 90 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, and Northern Sangre
de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Friday morning commute. Very strong winds could
cause extensive tree damage.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.