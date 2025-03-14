Winter Weather Advisory issued March 14 at 3:26AM MDT until March 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 90 mph.

