Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 3:22AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise extreme caution with any outdoor burning. A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

* WINDS…Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* TIMING…From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM MDT this evening.

