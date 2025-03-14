Red Flag Warning issued March 14 at 2:29PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232 and 233.
* TIMING…Until 6 PM MDT this evening.
* WINDS…Northwest 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 14 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.