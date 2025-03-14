High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 4:57PM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.