High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 3:26AM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…From 11 AM this morning to 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.