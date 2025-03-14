High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 3:26AM MDT until March 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 85 mph possible

along the east slopes of the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

Isolated stronger gusts will be possible. West winds 35 to 45 mph

with gusts up to 70 mph possible across Huerfano and western Las

Animas County.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Walsenburg

Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad

Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.