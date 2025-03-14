High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 2:48PM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Warning, widespread blowing dust. For

the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up

to 70 mph.

* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will

be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Damaging winds will

blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are

expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Multiple highways over the southeastern

Colorado plains are closed due to the low visibility due to the

blowing dust.

Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay

indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in

visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing

sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far

as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the

way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,

Stay Alive’.

Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution

if you must drive.