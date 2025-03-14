High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 12:11PM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Warning, widespread blowing dust. For
the High Wind Warning, northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up
to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will
be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Damaging winds will
blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are
expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.