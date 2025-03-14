High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 12:11PM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…Eastern Las Animas.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.