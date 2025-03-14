High Wind Warning issued March 14 at 1:05PM MDT until March 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.