Blowing Dust Warning issued March 14 at 1:05PM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…For the Blowing Dust Warning, widespread blowing dust with
visibility falling to around one quarter mile. For the High Wind
Warning, northwest winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph,
potentially 80 mph.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…Until 7 PM MDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Severely limited visibilities are expected. Travel will
be dangerous and possibly life-threatening. Damaging winds will
blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are
expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile
vehicles.
Persons with respiratory problems should make preparations to stay
indoors until the storm passes. Be ready for a sudden drop in
visibility to near zero. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing
sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far
as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the
way off and keep foot off the brake pedal. Remember, ‘Pull Aside,
Stay Alive’.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.