Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 6:31PM MDT until March 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 10
inches. Winds gusting as high as 70 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.