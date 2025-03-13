Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 6:31PM MDT until March 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 12 inches.
Winds gusting up to 75 mph with localized gusts up to 100 mph
along the east facing slopes.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…Until noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.