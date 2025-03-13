Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 4:14PM MDT until March 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 100 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.