Winter Weather Advisory issued March 13 at 3:04AM MDT until March 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 5 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 85 mph.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to noon MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.