Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 7:55PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 231,
232 and 233.
* TIMING…From 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 9 percent.
* IMPACTS…Elevated fire danger is expected. Fires will catch
and spread rapidly and erratically.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.