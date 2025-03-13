Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 2:05PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR
GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 231…
The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag
Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in
effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 231.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 6 PM
MDT Friday.
* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.