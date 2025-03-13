Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 2:05PM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
…RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT
FRIDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 227, 228, 229, 230, 232, AND 233…
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 232 and
233.
* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this
evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 6 PM
MDT Friday.
* WINDS…West 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.
* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise
extreme caution with any outdoor burning.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.