Red Flag Warning issued March 13 at 11:54AM MDT until March 14 at 6:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR

GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 227,

228, 229, 230, 232, AND 233…

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a Red Flag

Warning for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in

effect from 10 AM to 6 PM MDT Friday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 227, 228, 229, 230, 232 and

233.

* TIMING…For the first Red Flag Warning, until 8 PM MDT this

evening. For the second Red Flag Warning, from 10 AM to 6 PM

MDT Friday.

* WINDS…West 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 11 percent.

* IMPACTS…Fires will catch and spread quickly. Exercise

extreme caution with any outdoor burning.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.