High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 1:25PM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will be possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.