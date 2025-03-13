High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 1:25PM MDT until March 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 80 mph possible
along the east slopes of the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.
Isolated gusts to 100 mph will be possible. West winds 35 to 45
mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible across Huerfano and western
Las Animas County.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Walsenburg
Vicinity/Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Feet, and Trinidad
Vicinity/Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Feet.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 3 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.