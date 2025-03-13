High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 10:30PM MDT until March 14 at 7:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Kiowa, Eastern Las Animas, Bent, Prowers, and Baca
Counties.
* WHEN…From 11 AM to 7 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.