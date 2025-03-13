High Wind Warning issued March 13 at 10:30PM MDT until March 14 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 85 mph expected.
* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Huerfano and Western
Las Animas Counties including Walsenburg and Trinidad.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles.
Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and
avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution
if you must drive.