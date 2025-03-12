Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued March 12 at 2:21PM MDT until March 14 at 12:00PM MDT by NWS Pueblo CO

* WHAT…Snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations 2
to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 65 mph.

* WHERE…Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains.

* WHEN…From 9 PM Thursday to noon MDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

